Region Macedonia name dispute solution "still far away" A solution to a decades-long dispute between Greece and Macedonia over the latter's name is still far way, Greece has announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

“In our continuing talks with our neighbors, there has been significant progress but we are still far away from concluding negotiations and reaching an agreement,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told journalists, Tanjug said, quoting Reuters.

The agency also said that the two countries' prime ministers are expected to meet in Bulgaria on Thursday on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit.



Tzanakopoulos said the meeting would be “very useful and important” - but that they might need a new round of talks, adding that any deal would be comprehensive and would outline specific targets and a timeframe.



The spokesman also "reiterated that Greece wants a compound name which would be used in all international forums," Reuters said.