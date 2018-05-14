Region Another Macedonian citizen killed in Syria fighting Another Macedonian citizen has been killed in Syria's battlefields - a 23-year-old man from Skopje, Makfax is reporting, citing Albanian agency SOT. Source: Beta Monday, May 14, 2018 | 15:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to this, he is "E. Iseni" from Skopje's Aracinovo settlement, who went to Syria when he was 19 years old.

The information about his death, the agency said, was obtained from the family - but the report not specify under whose command Iseni was fighting when he was killed.



According to Makfax, quoted by Beta, so far about 20 jihadists from Macedonia died in Syria and Iraq, while it is presumed that about 100 Macedonian citizens are fighting in the ranks of the terrorist Islamic State.