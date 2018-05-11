Region Montenegrin Eurovision hopeful's joke about kids and cancer Vanja Radulovic, who represents Montenegro in this year's the Eurovision Song Contest, last night unpleasantly surprised European audiences. Source: B92 Friday, May 11, 2018 | 12:16 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Radulovic spoke to reporters ahead of the second semi-final of the competition held in Lisbon, and when asked to tell a joke, he picked "a Ricky Gervais" one, and delivered it in broken English:

"What's the... what do the... deaf blind and... how to... deaf, blind, and speechless child gets for... Christmas? Cancer."

The joke prompted many to condemn Radulovic on social networks, and raise the issue of his possible disqualification from the competition. Nevertheless, he performed on Tuesday evening, but failed to qualify for the final.



Radulovic then took to Twitter to apologize:



"I most sincerely apologize to everyone I have offended with my bad interpretation of a joke that is in poor taste. I know well what it's like to lose somebody to cancer and I know it was neither the time, nor the place for it. Forgive me."