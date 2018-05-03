Region EU urges Bosnia's politician to solve parliamentary problem Without amendments to the Bosnia-Herzegovina Electoral Law there would be difficulties in implementing the results of the election to be held in October. Source: Beta Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 09:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said this in a statement on Wednesday, Beta agency is reporting.

In a joint statement Mogherini and Hahn called on the leaders of the political parties to find a solution to the issue of electing members of the House of Peoples of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying that it was unacceptable for the holding of elections to be a hostage of political parties.



In a recent report on Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European Commission urged the political leaders to take responsibility and demonstrate readiness for a compromise on the matter of indirect election to the House of Peoples of the Federation, said the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Mogherini and Hahn underscored that the Bosnian political leaders, in line with earlier choices, still had a chance to reach an agreement on the manner of amending provisions of the electoral law.



They pointed out that in the talks, aided by the EU and U.S. ambassadors to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a framework had been made based on which a solution could be found, adding that for that reason they expected the leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach a compromise without delay in the interest of the country.



The holding of elections and the implementation of their results, including the proper functioning of institutions, is a fundamental democratic requisite for any country striving for membership of the European Union. Future election results cannot be held hostage by party interests, said Mogherini and Hahn.



The Central Electoral Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina will in the next several days call the general election for October, reads the statement and adds that it is believed the Electoral Commission will fulfill its mandate in an independent and professional way.



The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in November 2017, by a verdict on an appeal filed by a senior official of the Croatian National Assembly, Bozo Ljubic, invalidated two provisions of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Electoral Law pertaining to the election of delegates to the House of Peoples of the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.