"Dacic is failed crooner; and we won't withdraw ambassador"

Croatia's PM has confirmed his country's ambassador to Serbia would not be withdrawn after the Croatian defense minister was declared personal non grata here.

Belgrade made that decision in response to Zagreb previously barring Serbia's defense minister from entry.

According to Tanjug, reporting on late on Wednesday, Andrej Plenkovic still managed to spare a few insults at the expense of Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.



Earlier in the week, Plenkovic and Dacic "agreed" that the Serbs and Croats were not the same - Dacic said this was true because his country, unlike Croatia, did not side with Hitler and did not commit Holocaust.



The Croatian prime minister called this "scandalous rhetoric", N1 is reporting.



"We decisively reject the scandalous rhetoric of a foreign minister who is known for being a failed crooner, and I do not want to look back at such statements but to conduct a European policy," Plenkovic told reporters.



He reiterated that Croatia was leading "a policy of cooperation with all those who respect civilization and European standards."



"We discussed the topic yesterday and today. Croatia is a responsible state and we want to open new pages of cooperation with all neighboring countries," Plenkovic said after a meeting of the Presidency and the National Council of the ruling HDZ party.