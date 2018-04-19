Region Macedonia's ex and current presidents boycott EU's Mogherini Macedonia's former and current presidents Branko Crvenkovski and Gjorge Ivanov have boycotted an Assembly session addressed by EU's Federica Mogherini. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 14:22 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Tanjug is reporting this on Thursday, citing the Albanian language website portalb.mk, which said Crvenkovski and Ivanov had been invited, "but did not attend."

Mogherini's speech, meanwhile, was covered by a large number of media outlets from Macedonia and the region.



Among those in attendance were members of the Assembly, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, high-ranking representatives of the country's judiciary and of religious communities, and many members of the diplomatic corps, including the US ambassador.



Members of the Assembly from the most influential opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, who otherwise boycott the parliament, were also in attendance today.