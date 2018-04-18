Region "Macedonia name dispute could be solved in near future" Johannes Hahn said in Skopje on Wednesday that it was possible for Macedonia and Greece to find a solution to the name dispute in the near future. Source: Beta Wednesday, April 18, 2018 | 13:12 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

"Both sides are committed to this process at the highest level, and it is necessary to reach an agreement that will serve the interests of both countries," said Hahn, who is in charge of EU's neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations.

This was his reply when asked by reporters whether there was a plan B for Macedonia's EU integration, in case the two-decade-long dispute over the name of Macedonia is not reached.



Hahn spoke during a press conference held after he presented the European Commission's new report on Macedonia's progress to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.



The EU official also said he was convinced that it was possible to reach a solution, not only because negotiations have begun and are in progress, but because good neighborly relations are very important for the region and the EU.



According to Hahn, the negotiating process should result in a compromise for the sake of which, as he said, each side should give something to achieve the final goal and conclude a fair deal.