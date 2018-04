Region At least six dead, 20 injured in Bulgaria bus crash At least six persons died and 20 more injured when a bus turned over on a highway near Sofia, Bulgaria. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 13, 2018 | 15:14 Tweet Share

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health announced this on Friday.

The national radio is reporting that 19 people have been taken to hospitals in Sofia, two of whom were in a critical condition.



The bus turned over after colliding with a car, Reuters is reporting, citing the owner of the bus.