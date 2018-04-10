Region "Tough battles" ahead of Hungary, says foreign minister Hungary will faces several "tough battles" over the next few months, says the country's foreign minister. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Peter Szijjarto said the first of these would happen in June in Brussels when refugee quotas will be debated, but that, in addition to the problem of migration remaining at the top of the government's agenda, "efforts will double to attract new investments."

He told Hungary's TV2 broadcaster that parliamentary elections held Sunday, that resulted in a convincing victory of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party, gave the government "a great mandate" as well as "great responsibility and clearly defined goals," MTI reports.



Commenting on OSCE's statement that parliamentary elections in Hungary were marked by a comprehensive overlapping of the state's resources and the ruling Fidesz party, which jeopardized the possibility of competing on an equal footing, Szijjarto said that the OSCE had neither the ability nor the mandate to oversee the election campaign.



"What matters is the decision of the Hungarian people, not the OSCE or the UN, and they gave the government a clear mandate," Szijjarto said.