Albanian PM backs Milo for Montenegro's president

Montenegrin state broadcaster RTCG carried a statement issued by the DPS, the ruling party led by Djukanovic, that quoted Rama as saying he was "a clear pro-European choice that guarantees further stability and progress of the region."

The DPS also said that its official Aleksandar Andrija Pejovic took part in the Balkan conference of the Party of European Socialists (PES) hosted by Rama's Socialist Party of Albania.



According to this, Rama said that his country has "excellent relations with Montenegro" and the conference was "proof of that."