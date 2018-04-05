Region 9 workers heading home for Easter die in Romania crash Nine workers have died in a traffic accident in northeastern Romania, the authorities have announced. Source: Beta, AP Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 10:47 Tweet Share

The van they were traveling in drove off the road and into a river, Beta agency is reporting, citing AP.

The police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to an exploded tire.



The youngest victim was 17 years old. One person survived and is in the hospital.



Authorities said all the occupants in the van, that was not designed to transport people, were forestry workers who were traveling home for Orthodox Easter.