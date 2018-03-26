Region Montenegrin fans shout "this is Serbia" in Croatian capital Croatian police on Sunday detained in Zagreb a group of supporters of the basketball club Buducnost from Podgorica, Montenegro. Source: B92, 24sata.hr Monday, March 26, 2018 | 13:14 Tweet Share (screencapture, Facebook/24sata.hr)

They were brought in for rioting in central parts of the Croatian capital, website 24sata.hr is reporting.

The fans were smashing bottles, ashtrays, and hitting dumpsters in Zagreb's central Bana Jelacica Square. They also shouted, "This is Serbia."



Croatian police announced on Monday that a total of 57 Montenegrin fans had been detained.



They had traveled to Zagreb for the second leg of the ABA League semifinal between Buducnost and the home side Cedevita.



The Podgorica-based club won the first game 84-83.