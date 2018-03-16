Region "Djukanovic to run in Montenegrin presidential election" DPS leader Milo Djukanovic will be the party's candidate in Montenegro's upcoming presidential election. Source: B92, RTCG Friday, March 16, 2018 | 13:24 Tweet Share (screen capture, file)

Montenegro's state broadcaster RTCG on Friday said it learned this unofficially.

Earlier in the day, deputy PM and DPS official Milutin Simovic said the party's candidate would "respond to the essential needs of the state, rather than of the party."



Djukanovic had been in power in Montenegro, either as prime minister or president, since 1991, before stepping down in 2016.