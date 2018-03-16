Region "Most Serbs in Bosnia would want RS to join Serbia" A majority of Serbs in the Serb entity (RS) in Bosnia-Herzegovina would vote, if they had a chance in a referendum, in favor of it joining Serbia. Source: N1 BiH Friday, March 16, 2018 | 12:25 Tweet Share (screen capture)

This is according to Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik.

"I don't hide it, I think it's natural, and that in the end this political nature will win. That can't be stopped, that has been stopped until now, until now it had been a taboo," he told TV Pink.



According to Dodik, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been imposed on Serbs as a must by the international factor. He added that the RS, as far as the definition of a state, had all elements of one - a territory, a population, and authorities.



Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dodik continued, "has been knocked together based on impossible principles" - and if left to its own devices, "would not last 24 hours."