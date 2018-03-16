Region 0

"Most Serbs in Bosnia would want RS to join Serbia"

A majority of Serbs in the Serb entity (RS) in Bosnia-Herzegovina would vote, if they had a chance in a referendum, in favor of it joining Serbia.

Source: N1 BiH
Share
(screen capture)
(screen capture)

This is according to Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik.

"I don't hide it, I think it's natural, and that in the end this political nature will win. That can't be stopped, that has been stopped until now, until now it had been a taboo," he told TV Pink.

According to Dodik, Bosnia-Herzegovina has been imposed on Serbs as a must by the international factor. He added that the RS, as far as the definition of a state, had all elements of one - a territory, a population, and authorities.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dodik continued, "has been knocked together based on impossible principles" - and if left to its own devices, "would not last 24 hours."

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

Montenegro backs UK in Skripal case

Montenegro has, along with NATO allies, supported the UK in the case of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, reports RTCG.

Region Thursday, March 15, 2018 16:07 Comments: 3
(Thinkstock)
page 1 of 818 go to page