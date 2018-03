Region Montenegro backs UK in Skripal case Montenegro has, along with NATO allies, supported the UK in the case of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, reports RTCG. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 15, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

"Montenegro is at this moment as well with the United Kingdom and supports its efforts to defend its sovereignty and security for its citizens," the Montenegrin government said on Twitter.

Skripal and his daughter were found last week in an unconscious state on a bench in the town of Salisbury.