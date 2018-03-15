Region Slovenian prime minister resigns Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has decided to resign from his post, according to Slovenian media. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 15, 2018 | 10:26 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Cerar's move comes after the decision of the Constitutional Court of Slovenia to annul a referendum on the railway project Koper-Divaca.

Cerar will officially inform Slovenian President Borut Pahor of his resignation on Thursday.



"I made this decision because it is necessary to know what is right and what is not. I accept responsibility and am doing what any trustworthy politician would do," he said.



Slovenia is most likely now heading for early parliamentary elections.