Slovenian prime minister resigns
Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has decided to resign from his post, according to Slovenian media.Source: B92, Tanjug
Cerar's move comes after the decision of the Constitutional Court of Slovenia to annul a referendum on the railway project Koper-Divaca.
Cerar will officially inform Slovenian President Borut Pahor of his resignation on Thursday.
"I made this decision because it is necessary to know what is right and what is not. I accept responsibility and am doing what any trustworthy politician would do," he said.
Slovenia is most likely now heading for early parliamentary elections.