NATO's door is open to Macedonia - US official

US State Department official Wess Mitchell met on Tuesday in Skopje with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

On this occasion, Mitchell said that NATO's door was open to Macedonia's membership in this military alliance.

Mitchell said that the US supports Skopje and Athens in finding a joint solution for the new name of Macedonia.



"This is not the decision we will make for you or for Greece. NATO's door for Macedonia's membership remains open," he told a joint news conference.



Zaev said that Macedonia expects to receive a recommendation in April to start negotiations with the EU, and in June to determine the start date of the negotiation process.



"We have informed Mitchell that we will begin the final phase of the talks about Macedonia's name, which will be completed in a dignified manner. We remain on the road of building mutual trust with Greece. We showed a clear readiness for a real dialogue. I confirm our enthusiasm and commitment," Zaev said, according to Macedonian media.



Mitchell will arrive in Belgrade tonight, and he traveled to Skopje from Pristina.