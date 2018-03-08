Region "Grand Belgrade-Sarajevo topic": Unsolved border issues Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) Presidency member Mladen Ivanic says border issues between BiH and Serbia have been turned into "a grand topic for no reason." Izvor: Beta Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 14:50 Tweet Share

Ivanic, who is the Serb member of the tripartite body, confirmed that Serbia's stance has been forwarded to BiH institutions, which he expects to "finally start working on the case."

"It's unfair that there is currently no position of BiH. I can hardly speed up solving the problem on my own, because this is about the frustration of the Bosniaks (Muslims). We can do nothing about this issue without the consensus in the Presidency of BiH," he told Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.



Ivanic added that the border between the two countries is "illogical in places," and that Serbia wished to exchange territory in two locations around the (Belgrade-Bar) railway - "literally, one square meter for square meter - something that is also beneficial to BiH."



As for the land around hydro-power plants Bajina Basta and Zvornik, Ivanic stressed that Serbia "never demanded a correction of the border at the expense of BiH, but only the right to use a small territory of about a hundred hectares in those two locations.



He said that Belgrade is seeking freedom of movement when it comes to the damns, and accepts the Drina River as the border line.



Serbia is asking from BiH unimpeded usage of that territory, i.e., that machinery can be placed there, and that facilities can be repaired," Ivanic explained.



Last night, Bosniak Presidency member Bakir Izetbegovic told the broadcaster N1 that he did not accept Belgrade's offer, and that the issue should be dealt with by experts.



"There's no agreeing to what they wouldn't agree to, either. Here, if Mr. Vucic was in my shoes and in my place would he agree to these things? Who would in such a situation that I'm in, agree to such a thing? Why would I agree to such a thing?," asked Izetbegovic.



Izetbegovic also said that the problem was "not the border, but its marking."



"The problem is demarcation, the marking of that, and what Serbia is asking outside that. To create a special regime for those power plants. If it is determined that they are 100 percent Serbian, why wouldn't we help use some wire to fence that, for that to be used. Then they must pay for the flooded land and the use of the water resource. For all times and for the future time, these are not things decided on quickly, I'm repeating for the hundredth time, I don't know why some are angry," said Izetbegovic.



He also said that "if it is proven" that the Bosnia-Herzegovina electric utility company Elektropriveda took part in building the power plants, he would demand payment, "to the last penny."



"I think (this) will be solved by Serbia's accession to the EU. Belgrade should solve open issues with neighbors, and if it isn't capable of doing so, it should agree to arbitration," Izetbegovic said.