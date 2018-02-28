Region 613 kilos of Colombian cocaine seized in Albania Albanian police have confiscated 613 kilograms of cocaine that arrived in the country in a land hidden among bananas shipped from Colombia. Izvor: Beta, AP Wednesday, February 28, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Police chief Ardi Veliu said two people were arrested the previous day when the cocaine was found in a container unloaded from a ship that came from Colombia via Italy and Malta.

The container was transferred to a private warehouse before the police intervened. The warehouse owner is still on the run.



The police said the estimated market value of the drug was EUR 180 million.