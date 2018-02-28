613 kilos of Colombian cocaine seized in Albania
Albanian police have confiscated 613 kilograms of cocaine that arrived in the country in a land hidden among bananas shipped from Colombia.Izvor: Beta, AP
Police chief Ardi Veliu said two people were arrested the previous day when the cocaine was found in a container unloaded from a ship that came from Colombia via Italy and Malta.
The container was transferred to a private warehouse before the police intervened. The warehouse owner is still on the run.
The police said the estimated market value of the drug was EUR 180 million.