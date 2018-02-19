Region Video of Montenegrin police brutality leaked online A video showing members of Montenegrin police beating three men in central Podgorica has appeared on social networks. Izvor: CDM Tuesday, February 20, 2018 | 14:30 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Montenegro-based website CDM is reporting that the police said they would investigate the circumstances of the incident that happened on February 17, and accordingly "undertake activities to determine the possible responsibility of the police officers."

According to the report, citizens submitted the footage to the Council for Civil Control of Police, whose president Sasa Zekovic said he asked the Montenegrin police director to "urgently run check."



The video shows three men and a woman being approached by five policemen, who proceed to search and beat them, before taking them away from the scene.