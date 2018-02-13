Region RS leader Dodik in surprise trip to Croatia RS President Milorad Dodik went on a "surprise, private, and unofficial" visit to Croatia a day after the Serbian president was there. Izvor: B92, Vecernji list Thursday, February 15, 2018 | 10:32 Tweet Share Milorad Dodik (EPA, file)

Nevertheless, Dodik gave statements to the media, Croatia's daily Vecernji List is reporting.

The leader of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina told RTL that the president of Serbia had brought "a message of peace to Croatia" and that it "seemed to him things could start getting better."



Dodik also stressed that no one from Serbia should apologize, but that Croats should do it instead, because they committed greater evils against Serbs than vice versa.



Dodik was also asked for about Aleksandar Vucic's speech made in Glina in 1995, which he said he "does not remember" - and that these topics should no longer be brought up.



"If in the RS existed in 1941, Serbs would not have been killed by NDH criminals," Dodik said, referring to the Nazi-allied WW2-era Independent State of Croatia (NDH).