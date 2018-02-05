Region Greece criticizes EU commissioner for use of "Macedonia" Greece has "strongly criticized" EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn for using Macedonia's constitutional name, that Athens does not recognize, Beta is reporting. Izvor: Beta Monday, February 5, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

In an interview for Germany's Spiegel, Hahn referred to the country as "Macedonia" instead of "the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FRYOM)" - as he should have done, considering that the EU recognizes it under the latter name.

"We call on Commissioner Hahn to respect international legality and to refrain from violating, among other things, the decisions and commitments of the European Union itself, especially in the midst of the current critical juncture, with relevant negotiations under way," the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, and added:



"His repeated slips do not contribute to the achievement of progress in the negotiations on the name issue. Nor are they consistent with the constructive role members of the European Commission must exert."



More than 100,000 people protested on Sunday against a possible compromise in the dispute over the name Macedonia.