Grabar-Kitarovic invites Vucic to visit in February Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has invited her Serbian counterpart to visit in February, amid tense relations between the two countries. Tuesday, January 30, 2018 | 15:11

Grabar-Kitarovic addressed the media and the public in Croatia over the increasingly tense relations between Serbia and Croatia, created by mutual accusations over an exhibition about Jasenovac at the UN headquarters, opened by Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

She stated today that the main task of Croatia is protection of national minorities, both Croats in Serbia and Serbs in Croatia. She also pointed out that her country will try to resolve all misunderstandings with neighbors peacefully and through dialogue, and if that is not possible, Croatia will address international institutions.



Grabar-Kitarovic also urged political leaderships of both Croatia and Serbia to make more efforts to calm tensions.