Region Two workers injured in Montenegrin arms factory blast An explosion has occurred in the Tara weapons factory in Mojkovac, a town in Montenegro, leaving two workers seriously injured. Izvor: B92, CDM, RTCG Monday, January 29, 2018 | 11:35 Tweet Share (screen capture, RTCG)

Montenegro's state broadcaster RTCG reported this on Monday morning.

The website CdM said it learned unofficially that the explosion occurred "when the mixture used in the factory" caught on fire.



The injured workers were transported to Podgorica by helicopter. According to the doctors at the Clinical Center of Montenegro (KCCG) they have "second to third degree" burns that affected more than 95 percent of their bodies.



No official information about the causes of the explosion has been provided yet.



In 2015, one worker was killed and seven injured at the Tara plant, while a previous explosion, in February 2014, left one worker injured.



In October the same year, six workers received injuries in a blast that occurred at the factory.