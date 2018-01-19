Region Five proposals for Macedonia's new name - report Five proposals for Macedonia's new name are still on the table after a meeting in New York, writes the Albanian language website Tema. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 19, 2018 | 13:20 Tweet (Thinkstock)

The meeting brought together representatives of Skopje and Athens and was mediated by UN envoy Matthew Nimetz.

According to the report, these five proposals are: the Republic of New Macedonia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the Republic of Upper Macedonia, the Vardar Republic of Macedonia, the Republic of Macedonia (Skopje),.



Nimetz told the Greek broadcaster ANT1 that the word "Macedonia" will remain in the country's name, "because 100 countries have so far recognized that."



The report also said that it remains unclear whether Nimetz has proposed changing the Macedonia Constitution - "but he did not rule out a referendum in Macedonia."