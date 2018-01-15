Region Slovenians view Croatia as "untrustworthy and problematic" Three quarters of Slovenians agree with their government's position in favor of suing Croatia unless it implements a border arbitration ruling. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 15, 2018 | 14:50 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The Hague-based court's decision concerns the maritime border dispute in the Bay of Piran.

According to a poll, whose results were published on Monday by the Ljubljana daily Delo, 54 percent of respondents said they viewed Croatia as a country that "cannot be trusted," while 24 percent said it is "a problematic state."



Only a small minority chose other offered descriptions of Croatia, including those describing it as "a normal neighboring state like all the others," and, "a friendly state."



83 percent of the total of 520 respondents also support the Slovenian government's announced blockade of Croatia's entry into the Schengen zone and the OECD.