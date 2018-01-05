Region Dodik wants "unit of Serbs" at RS Day celebrations Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik has sent a letter to the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH), Mladen Ivanic. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 5, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

Dodik called on Ivanic "to ensure participation of members of the Armed Forces of BiH from the ranks of the Serb people" at the January 9 celebrations of the day of the Serb entity in BiH.

"I expect your answer as soon as possible, in order to comply with all the necessary procedures and in order to have a unit of Serbs from the Armed Forces of BiH head the ceremonial march in honor of Serb Republic Day", Dodik wrote, according to a statement delivered Tanjug on Friday.



Last month, Dodik said that he had "refused any participation of BiH Armed Forces" in the marking of the holiday.