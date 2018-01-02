Region 36 tons of drugs from Albania seized during 2017 During the New Year holiday, Italian police seized 2.1 tons of marijuana on ships from Albania sailing in the Adriatic, detaining at the same time 52 suspects. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet (Thinkstock)

Thus, the total amount of this drug seized in the past year reached 36 tons.

During 2017, Albanian police also seized some 20 tons of marijuana.



In the first operation immediately after New Year's Eve, the Italian police stopped a speedboat headed from Albania to Italy and found 1.6 tons on marijuana worth about 17 million euros.



Three Albanians arrested during the raid were armed with AK-47 (Kalashnikov) assault rifles.



Also Sunday night, Italian police seized another 600 kilograms of the drug, found aboard a rubber boat.



The value of the narcotics is estimated at six million euros, RTS reported, citing the website trnews.it.



According to the report, Albanian police participated in both operations.