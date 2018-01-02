Region "Bosnia's first agreement of 2018 to be inked with Serbia" Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) Igor Crnadak says this country's first agreement to be signed in 2018 will be with Serbia. Source: Beta Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | 16:24 Tweet A file photo of Crnadak with his Serbian colleague Ivica Dacic (Tanjug)

Crnadak said that BiH will "continue work on improving regional cooperation" and will sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of European integration with the Republic of Serbia.

In an interview for Fena, cited by Beta on Tuesday, Crnadak said that, in addition to signing a series of agreements, "several joint sessions are being prepared between the Council of Ministers of BiH and the regional countries' governments."



He said he hoped that the work on BiH's response to the questions contained in the European Commission Questionnaire will be completed at the beginning of this year, stressing that this was "only the beginning of the (EU integration) process."



According to Crnadak, in 2018 the priorities of the Ministry will not be changed, with the European path of BiH at the focus of attention."



"We have instructed the diplomatic and consular missions in the countries of the European Union to monitor activities related to everything that was done in 2017 when it comes to reforms and the European path, although it was significantly less and weaker than in 2016," Crnadak said.