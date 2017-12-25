Region WBF and RYCO sign memorandum of understanding Western Balkans Fund (WBF) and Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) have a memorandum of understanding, the two organizations have announced. Source: B92 Monday, December 25, 2017 | 11:33 Tweet (WBF/RYCO)

According to a statement, the goal of the MoU is to "enhance already very good relations between" WBF and RYCO.

The ceremony took place in the WBF premises in Tirana, Albania, in the presence of high officials from the ministries of foreign affairs of the Western Balkans 6, European diplomats, representatives of civil society organizations and media, the statement said.



It added that signing the document was "an important political regional development with practical benefits for these organizations, as they both represent the goodwill of the WB6 for a better and prosperous region" and that the agreement was "a clear message given to potential partners and donors in the Western Balkans, Europe and beyond, for joint activities and cooperation in the future."



“Through this Memorandum of Understanding, WBF and RYCO are committing to explore modalities to facilitate the communication between the organizations by designating permanent points of contacts and by organizing regular meetings and joint events. Also, the signing of this document aims the harmonization of the efforts of our two Organizations as regards strategic priorities, setting up of common approaches related to mutual promotion among European Union institutions and WB6, and increasing of our staffs’ capacities through mutual trainings. This momentum constitutes a very important regional political development. Today WBF and RYCO are signing a document that opens the way and sets forth a framework for joint actions and activities in the future," said Gjergj Murra, Executive Director of the WBF.



“It is important to highlight the number of applications which we received for our open calls," said Djuro Blanusa, Secretary General of RYCO. "The high number of applicants and partners that joined their forces in the region is a clear sign that the region wants and needs to cooperate. Because of that, it is important for our two organizations to join forces and take the best out of it in the interest of the region. I want to use this opportunity to thank all our governments and partners for supporting us in fulfilling our missions, but I want to highlight that this support is important but not sufficient. The better region can be achieved only if the governments show this support in the all other fields, too, but also if they provide more resources for our work as the sectors whit which we are directly working can absorb far more funding."



WBF and RYCO recently announced their first respective calls for regional project proposals in their fields, which met with "a very high interest from the civil society organizations and high schools in the Western Balkans," the statement concluded.