New tremors with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale; Police prevented chaos

Croatia: after a strong earthquake with magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale and a series of subsequent earthquakes, two more were recorded early this morning. Source: Jutarnji list, Index.hr Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 08:19

According to Index.hr, at 6:16 am, Croatia was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, according to EMSC data, with the epicenter 18 kilometers west of Sisak.



At 6:27, another earthquake was felt, with a magnitude of 4.6.



Data from the Croatian Seismological Service are somewhat different estimates compared to the EMSC. The earthquake at 6.15 am was 4.7, the one later 4.8 with the epicenter in the area of Petrinja, said Ines Ivančić, the head of the Seismological Service for the Croatian Radio.



According to the EMSC, this morning's earthquakes were the 38th and 39th that were felt in Croatia in the last 49 hours.



The seismological service registers earthquakes almost every minute, and there were at least 25 to 30 earthquakes with a magnitude stronger than 3 on the Richter scale.