Region Croatian Prime Minister in isolation, working from home Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who has been in isolation since Saturday, is negative for coronavirus, but will continue to work from home. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 30, 2020 | 12:03

Plenković is in isolation after it was confirmed that his wife is COVID positive.



Plenković's test for coronavirus was negative, but it will be repeated, said the head of the Prime Minister's Office, Zvonimir Frka-Petešić.



He also said that the government would function normally, as well as that two working meetings had already been held via video link.



He added that for now, there is no need to appoint a person who would replace Plenković, the Croatian portal Index reported.