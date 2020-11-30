Region Montenegro's first reaction to Olivér Várhelyi's statement: "Mr. Várhelyi..." H.E. Mr. Miodrag Vlahovic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the Holy See, assessed the statement of the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi compromising. Source: Tanjug Monday, November 30, 2020 | 11:54 Tweet Share Mehaniq/Depositphotos

According to him, that statement undermines the objectivity of the European Union's policy in the Western Balkans.



European Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, previously welcomed the decision of the Government of Serbia to withdraw the cancellation of hospitality to the Ambassador of Montenegro and called on Montenegro to do the same.



"Mr. Várhelyi, with due respect, your blatant statement compromises and deeply undermines the presumed seriousness and objectivity of EU policy in the Western Balkans. Either you are uninformed, or your position is the result of interests that oppose basic European values and principles," Vlahovic wrote on Twitter.



The Commissioner for Enlargement also stated on his Twitter account that good neighborly relations and regional cooperation are the basis for carrying out the processes of enlargement, stabilization and association.