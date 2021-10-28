Region Croatian politician defends Dodik: "It's not him" President of the HDZ BiH, Dragan Covic, stated Serbian member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, is not a factor of destabilization in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Source: B92, Nezavisne Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 09:22 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

He pointed out that there are many sources of misunderstanding in Bosnia-Herzegovina and that relations must be considered in more detail.



"When it comes to Mr Dodik, his unusual expression, someone may like it or not, but he is supported by the largest number of representatives of the Serb people in Bosnia-Herzegovina," Covic told HRT, as reported by Srna.



Asked whether his meeting in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Dodik's meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic in Zagreb were a joint initiative to change things for the better in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Covic said that there was no coordinated activity.



Covic says that his working lunch in Belgrade was agreed with the President of Serbia a month ago in order to have a more meaningful conversation, and that Milanovic invited Dodik in a similar way.



"We talked about how to stabilize the situation in BiH, in which the crisis has been most pronounced since the Dayton Agreement until today. It seems to me that the talks have no alternative and that we will have to talk even more intensively," Covic said.



He stated that SDA leader Bakir Izetbegović, who had already talked to Milanović, would soon talk to the President of Serbia. "The talks should be even more dynamic and we should try to create an environment for the government to function and to solve key reform problems," Covic added.



He pointed out that the basis of the solution must be the Constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and that everything that will be done in the future must be in accordance with the established coordination mechanism.