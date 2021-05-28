Region Media: Joanikije revealed what happened at the meeting of Porfirije and Krivokapić Bishop Joanikije of Budimlje-Niksic said that he asked PM Krivokapic to sign the Basic Agreement between the state of Montenegro and the Serbian Orthodox Church Source: B92 Friday, May 28, 2021 | 11:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VAIOS CHASIALIS

He explained that he asked for that, and not to interfere in the election of the Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral.



Joanikije told the Podgorica portal IN4S that the election of the metropolitan is in the exclusive competence of the Holy Synod of Bishops, whose session is in progress.



"Mr. Krivokapic's proposal to sign the Basic Agreement on October 30 is absurd, as it is a kind of political maneuver and cannot be classified as a well-intentioned gesture that would lead to calming long-term tensions, the resolution of which was a key priority of Krivokapic's government," Bishop Joanikije said.



Referring to a source from the Serbian Patriarchate, the portal reports that this attitude of Prime Minister Krivokapić is only, as they say, "doing a disservice to Bishop Joanikije, at a time when everything was harmonized."



Now, according to the same source, it is certain that the election of bishops in the vacant dioceses will be extended for the fall. Serbian Patriarch Porfirije and Montenegrin Prime Minister Krivokapić met on Thursday evening in Belgrade.



The Serbian Orthodox Church issued a statement after the meeting, stating that the Patriarch "patiently listened to the new reasons and was surprised and did not see any reason or justification for Prime Minister Krivokapic’s intention not to sign the Agreement, which was the only reason for his arrival at the Patriarchal Palace in Belgrade".



In the meantime, Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, also made a statement about the meeting.