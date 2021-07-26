Region Serbian leaders reject Inzko's "law" Nedeljko Cubrilovic, President of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, said there were no conditions for the work of Serb representatives in BiH institutions Source: Tanjug Monday, July 26, 2021 | 18:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija. Depoist photos/ dk_photos

He stated that after the meeting of the leaders of the parliamentary political parties from Republika Srpska.



One of the conclusions of the meeting is that the amendments to the two laws should be sent to the procedure.



"No one is withdrawing, but there are no conditions for work in the Council of Ministers, the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH," said Cubrilovic, as reported by the media.



Branislav Borenović, the leader of the PDP, said that this means that no decisions will be made in those institutions until further notice, i.e. until the issue of the imposed law is resolved. Mirko Sarovic, the president of the SDS, said that everyone agreed that any decision of the High Representative would never be accepted again.



Milorad Dodik, the leader of the SNSD, said that Inzko's decision was rejected as null and void and that Serbian representatives in BiH institutions would not participate in the decision-making.



Also, it was agreed that the amendments to the two laws will be on the agenda at the session of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, which will be held on Friday, and that the session will be closed to the public, the media report.