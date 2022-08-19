Region "Rubbish, full rubbish!" High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, commented for the Bosnian media his recent stormy reaction at the press conference in Goražde. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 19, 2022 | 12:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ FEHIM DEMIR

That conference at which Schmidt became enraged caused a lot of reactions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany and the region, and Schmidt says today that everyone sometimes gets into such a situation.



"And you know, sometimes everyone gets into a situation where they have to be outspoken in order to be heard. My message stands. I must say that I am quite satisfied that I had so many reactions from ordinary people," said Schmidt in a major interview for the Sarajevo portal Klix.



Namely, Schmidt recently gave a lesson to politicians during his visit to Goražde, but he also spoke about the attacks and accusations to which he is personally exposed.



"I'm a patient person, but these insults are so stupid that I wonder what is going on, what am I doing, I'm just trying to deblock this country," said a visibly annoyed Schmidt in Goražde.



Among other things, while speaking about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Election Law and politicians, he yelled: "Rubbish, full rubbish!"