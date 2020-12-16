Region Shock in Croatia Until the last daily bulletin, 3.327 newly infected with coronavirus were recorded in Croatia. However, the number of dead is shocking - 92. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 13:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic has already announced new measures for Monday. "This week, we will specify some things so that we can announce the framework a few days before the decision expires, which is on the 21st," Bozinovic said.



Health Minister Vili Beros expects the death toll to start falling in just three weeks.



Beros said at the press conference that the mortality rate at the Dubrava COVID-hospital was 68 percent, of which 65 had three or more chronic diseases.



"The mortality rate without comorbidities on the respirator is 16 percent," Beros added. Comparing the number of dead with last week and the last three days of this one, the director of the Institute of Public Health, Krunoslav Capak, said that it was smaller. "Today's number of new patients is lower than seven days ago. If we look at the three-day average, we can see a decline," said Capak, adding that four EU countries have a higher incidence than Croatia per million inhabitants.



Speaking about the record number of deaths in one day, Dr Alemka Markotić said that most patients who have a more severe development of the disease have a number of risk factors. "It is important that people who are at risk seek medical help at an early stage," said Alemka Markotić.