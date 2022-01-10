Region "We will send our police to Belgrade" Speaking about the case of the missing Matej Periš, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said that Croatia would send its police to Belgrade. Source: Jutarnji list Monday, January 10, 2022 | 13:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TOMISLAV PAVLEK

He also said that he wanted to get a complete picture of the case of the missing young man, as well as that he wanted to participate in the investigation and help in the search for the missing Split resident.



Croatian Prime Minister thanked the police in Serbia, but also revealed that Croatian police officers had been sent to that country.



"I gave an order to Minister Bozinovic to send a team of our police representatives to Belgrade to be involved in the investigation. What is crucial is that the family and the entire public in Croatia get detailed information and a picture of the missing young man," Plenković said.



He stated earlier today that he knows the father of the missing young man, but added that there is still a lack of information about what happened to Periš.



"According to what I get, we do not have the whole thing that happened. At this moment, I cannot comment on other people's statements. It is important for me to find out what happened," said the Prime Minister of Croatia.