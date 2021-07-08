Region Ship collision in the Adriatic Sea, there are injured A maritime accident occurred last night in the area of the Strait of Split sea passage, when two vessels collided, 9 people got injured, one of them seriously. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 07:35 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/artalis 40920767

Harbor Master's Office ship picked up 15 people, including nine injured who were transported to the Clinical Hospital Center in Split, "Slobodna Dalmacija" reports.



Captain Nikola Brkuljić told Slobodna Dalmacija that two vessels collided a mile and a half from the Splitska vrata sea passage (the Strait of Split), and immediately after the call, the Harbor Master's Office vessel set sails upon getting a call from Milna, and picked up the injured passengers from the ships.