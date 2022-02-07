Region Crisis in Montenegro; "Everyone to protest" VIDEO Today, MPs of the Montenegrin Parliament will discuss the proposal for the dismissal of the President of the Assembly, Aleksa Bečić, at an extraordinary session Source: B92 Monday, February 7, 2022 | 11:44 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Boris Pejović

The initiative was signed by 38 opposition MPs led by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).



As previously announced, the Civic Movement URA will decide before the beginning of the Assembly session whether it will vote for the dismissal of the President of the Parliament of Montenegro.



It depends on their votes whether Becic will be dismissed because the Democratic Front announced that they will not vote for his removal. On the eve of today's session, Becic said in an interview with Vijesti that the vote for his dismissal was the vote for the formalization of the coalition with the DPS.



"If someone wants to make a majority with those we defeated in the elections, he is self-destructive. It is self-destructive, because that is the path leading to political self-destruction," he said.