Region Black day in Slovenia - the largest number of newly infected In Slovenia, 3.354 people have been infected in the last 24 hours Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, January 6, 2021 | 12:26

This is the highest number of new infections in one day since the outbreak of the epidemic.



But the largest number of tests was done - 22.194, the Slovenian government announced today.



PCR and antigen tests were performed, and 15.1 percent of those tested were positive, reports the 24UR portal.



In the same period, 31 patients died. Currently, 21.722 cases are active, of which 1.177 patients are in hospital, while 182 are in intensive care.



The most critical is in the region of Posavje, while the most favorable situation is in the region of Primorsko-Notranjska.