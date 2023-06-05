Region Shooting in Ljubljana, there are people killed: The attacker is dead? PHOTO Shortly before 3 p.m., the Ljubljana police received information about the shooting. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, June 5, 2023 | 20:02 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ BOSTJAN PODLOGAR/ nr

According to the latest information, two people have died, and it is believed that the perpetrator is also dead.



The police have secured the scene and are gathering further information about the incident.



"Citizens are asked to comply with the instructions of police officers and not to obstruct the work of the emergency services by staying at the scene. When more information is known, the public will be informed," the Ljubljana Police Administration announced.



After the shooting in Ljubljana, the body of a male person was found, who, according to the information gathered so far, is assumed to be the perpetrator of these murders.



The latest information from the police is that a man's body was found in a wider part of the crime scene, so it is assumed that he is the perpetrator of this crime, Slovenian media reported.

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ BOSTJAN PODLOGAR/ nr

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ BOSTJAN PODLOGAR/ nr

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ BOSTJAN PODLOGAR/ nr

Outstanding debt - motive to murder?

FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO STA/ BOSTJAN PODLOGAR/ nr

Unofficially, it is suspected that there was an escalation of the quarrel between the three men. Two men were drinking coffee on the cafe's terrace when a third approached them. They were related to each other in business, the first two allegedly owed money to the third.



The perpetrator then fled in a car, and allegedly still had a weapon with him, as well as a hand grenade.



Then he stopped the car some distance away and committed suicide, STA has learned unofficially.