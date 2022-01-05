Region America imposes sanctions on Dodik The United States has expanded the list of sanctions for actions related to corruption worldwide, the list includes individuals and companies operating in BiH. Source: klix.ba Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/Press OfficeTASS

After the US Treasury Department released an expanded list of sanctioned individuals and companies from Serbia, Croatia, Kosovo and Bulgaria in December linked to corruption and other illegal activities, the "black list" has now been extended to companies and individuals from Bosnia and Herzegovina.



According to the updated list, the sanctions of the United States of America, which are related to Bosnia and Herzegovina, were introduced for: Alternative Television from Banja Luka due to the connection with Milorad Dodik and Milorad Dodik, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



It should be reminded that the officials of the United States of America have been announcing for a long time that sanctions for numerous individuals in Bosnia-Herzegovina are already on the "table".



The possibility of imposing sanctions against companies and individuals in BiH was mostly announced by the US President's Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, who during a visit in early November stressed that sanctions are ready and targeted at individuals, according to Klix.ba.



"These sanctions apply to individuals and leaders must be personally responsible. We have discussed sanctions and sanctions are on the table. And not only sanctions, there are other economic means that can be implemented, not only against leaders who carry out anti-Dayton activities, but also against those who support them, against the companies that help them", Escobar announced at the time.