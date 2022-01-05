Region Coronavirus wreaks havoc in Croatia PHOTO Today, Croatia recorded a big leap in the number of newly infected with coronavirus. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 13:05 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/Giuseppe Lami

According to the latest data, 8.587 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, and 32 people have died.



As it is stated, 1.841 people are in hospital, while 230 patients are on respirators.



As a reminder, a large number of newly infected people were also registered in Croatia on Tuesday, but significantly less than today - 5.845 cases.