Region Political crisis in Montenegro; Police on the streets Two extraordinary sessions of the Parliament of Montenegro will be held in Podgorica today. Friday, February 4, 2022 | 10:30 Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Boris Pejović

On the two extraordinary sessions, MPs will decide separately, first on shortening the mandate of the parliament, which was proposed by the government, and then on distrust in the current executive power, which was initiated by the opposition and Dritan Abazovic's 'In Black and White' coalition.



The Parliament of Montenegro was constituted on September 23, 2020, after three electoral lists of the former opposition formed a parliamentary majority and the first to take power after 30 years from the Democratic Party of Socialists, whose leader is the incumbent president Milo Djukanovic.



The government believes that the complex political situation in Montenegro culminated in the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister in charge of coordinating security services Abazovic on the formation of a minority government that would not include the Democratic Front and the DPS. The proposal on a motion of no confidence vote in the government was signed by 31 members of the opposition and 'In Black and White' Coalition, after Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic refused to sign the interpellations passed by the ministers of foreign affairs, agriculture and education, science, culture and sports.



The signatories of this initiative believe that the political crisis, inadequate cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, non-harmonization of local legislation with EU legislation, as well as the inactivity of some ministers have led to a slowdown in European integration, the Mina news agency reported.



As a reminder, Krivokapić said on Thursday after the unsuccessful session that he was sure that he would cease to perform Prime Minister duty as of today.