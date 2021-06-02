Region "Serbia has no rights" SDA's Sefik Dzaferovic assessed the meeting of President Vucic with the RS leadership as Serbia's interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 07:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Tatiana53/depositphotos

Dzaferovic believes that Serbia has no rights when it comes to the appointment of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina and that the only obligation that Serbia has under the Dayton Agreement is to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina by "not taking any action that would violate those values of BiH in any way".



In an interview with Hyatt TV, Dzaferovic said that it was not a question of special parallel ties between the Republika Srpska and Serbia, but an exclusive issue of the Dayton Peace Agreement, reports the Klix.ba portal.



The President of Serbia and RS officials will meet today in Belgrade, on the occasion of the election of Christian Schmidt as the new High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina.