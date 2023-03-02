Region The plane swerved over Croatia; The pilot set the tag urgent The Wissair plane flying on the Dortmund-Ohrid route suddenly changed direction over Croatia, Flightradar24 announced on Twitter. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 18:18 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/dade72n

The Wissair plane flying on the Dortmund-Ohrid route suddenly changed direction over Croatia, Flightradar24 announced on Twitter.



According to reports, the plane was flying in a straight line before suddenly changing its direction towards northern Italy somewhere on the border between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



The pilot marked this change as urgent, but the reason is not yet known, writes Flightradar24, a portal that shows air traffic in real time around the world.