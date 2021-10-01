Region "RS will be independent in 2030" Serbian member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, called on the citizens to believe in the Republika Srpska and in what its institutions say. Source: Beta Friday, October 1, 2021 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK HUNGARY OUT

He expressed the belief that Republika Srpska would be an independent state in 2030.



The only thing that can endanger Republika Srpska, Dodik said, are hesitant national leaders who would easily agree to give up what they fought for here.



Speaking on Prnjavor's K3 television, Dodik pointed out that a group of Western countries in this area accepted the Muslim concept, but that they never accepted any generation of Serbian politicians as equal interlocutors.



"Now the political shrewdness is ordering us to gather around an idea called Republika Srpska," said Dodik, who believes that Srpska will be an independent state in 2030, Srna reported.



He pointed out that he would like the American domination in political pressures to end, emphasizing that everyone knows that Bosnia-Herzegovina cannot function, that there is no consensus, that Muslims' ultimate goal is to subdue Serbs.