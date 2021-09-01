Region Djukanovic introduces a state of emergency? The situation in Montenegro is complicated before the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije of Montenegro and the Littoral. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 18:45 Tweet Share FOTO: Profimedia

The announcement by Montenegrin President and DPS opposition leader Milo Djukanovic that if Metropolitan Joanikije's enthronement is not removed from Cetinje, he will join the protest against the act is an additional problem for the police on how to secure a rally attended by the country's first man, a protected statesman, Pobjeda reports.



"In such a situation, if they start breaking the protest by force, they come to a very awkward position which can be interpreted as violently endangering the right to freedom of speech and greater disturbance of public order and peace - Djukanovic, as Montenegrin President and Chairman of the Defense Council and Security, under such circumstances can request the declaration of a state of emergency - in Montenegro or in a part of its territory", the paper writes.



According to the Constitution, the decision on the state of emergency in a part of the territory is made by the Parliament of Montenegro. In the current convocation, the parliamentary majority has only one vote more.



"If the Assembly is not able to meet, the decision on declaring a state of emergency is made by the Defense and Security Council and submitted to the Assembly for confirmation, as soon as it is able to meet", the Montenegrin Constitution states.



This possibility, the paper writes, can certainly significantly curb violent actions of the police, in the event that such a command arrives without a reasonable reason or on the basis of a wrong assessment of the security risk. Public and secret police operatives are in Cetinje every day and trying to make a plan.



"They are thinking about blocking the entrance to Cetinje, blocking the main roads to the Cetinje monastery, but the problem is how to implement the blockade when the people of Cetinje will definitely take to the streets, so it will be difficult to escort Porfirije and Joanikije to the monastery," the paper wrote.



They say that one of the options was to bring the patriarch and Joanikije to Cetinje by helicopter, which would land at the stadium, but even in that situation, they have a big problem - how to escort the dignitaries of the Serbian Orthodox Church to the Monastery.



Pobjeda claims that it is causing trouble for the police security, as stated by the "Church of Serbia", because, according to unofficial information, dozens of men from criminal structures have already gathered in the Cetinje monastery to "defend" it.